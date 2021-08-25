Verano to Open New MÜV Dispensary in Orange City, Expanding Access to Medical Cannabis for Florida Patients

MÜV Orange City is Verano’s 37th Florida dispensary, and the Company’s 85th nationwide. Verano anticipates finishing the year with over 40 operating dispensaries in Florida, including planned locations in Pinellas Park, Hollywood, and Melbourne.

The new MÜV Orange City storefront sits just off U.S. Route 17 on Enterprise Road—a high traffic retail corridor that sees over 23,000 cars per day, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. This is the 6 th MÜV Dispensary in Florida with a drive-through for express order pickup.

MÜV Dispensary in Florida with a drive-through for express order pickup. Orange City, Florida, is nestled between prized Volusia County outdoor recreation attractions, including both Daytona and New Smyrna beaches to the east, with Blue Spring State Park and the Saint Johns River to the west.



CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new MÜV Dispensary located at 2494 Enterprise Road in Orange City, Florida. At 10:00 AM today, the dispensary will open and begin serving patients, with a planned grand opening to follow on Friday, August 27th at 10:00 AM local time.

The dispensary is conveniently located on Enterprise Road, with added accessibility from U.S. Route 17 via Treemonte Drive. Situated along Orange City’s primary retail and hospitality corridor, MÜV Orange City is also just minutes away from the Saint Johns River and its popular waterfront recreation scene. Committed to providing a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection. Patients can, based on preference, order ahead at muvfl.com for express pickup in-store, or take advantage of home delivery service that is available across the state within a 20-mile radius of MÜV storefronts.

“While we’ve seen concentrated development of dispensaries along the coastline of Volusia County, our goal is to provide access to medical cannabis and attentive care for all Florida patients, including those in inland Volusia,” said John Tipton, President of Verano.

MÜV offers one-on-one consultations, both in-store and virtually, at no cost to patients. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals, and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches, and transdermal gels.