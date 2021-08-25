American Lithium Reports Highest Lithium Extraction to Date from TLC Claystones with 97.4% Extraction from Sulfuric Acid Leach

Latest TLC test work run by TECMMINE in Lima, Peru has achieved 97.4% lithium extraction using warm sulfuric acid leach, the highest results achieved to date from any recovery process.

On-going test work for the sulfuric acid process route will continue to be optimized by varying leach time, acid concentration, temperature, solid-liquid ratios and grind/particle size.

Metallurgical work on the TLC claystone mineralization continues to demonstrate amenability to three process options to extract lithium:



i) leaching with sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) at 90°C (97.4% extraction); ii) salt roasting followed by water leaching (initial 82% extraction); and iii) leaching with hydrochloric acid (HCl) at 90°C (initial 95.1% extraction).

Continued metallurgical work will aim to take each processing option through to the lithium carbonate and/or lithium hydroxide precipitation stage and to focus on optimizing all 3 processing options and related flow-sheet designs.

Thereafter, the Company will select the best option to enable a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) with economic benefits maximized and environmental impacts minimized.

Dr. Laurence Stefan, COO of American Lithium, stated, “We are pleased to have achieved the highest lithium extraction to date from TLC using simple sulfuric acid processing with almost the entire amount of lithium available extracted into sulfate solution. We continue to focus on optimizing the best process routes from both economic and environmental perspectives and, thereafter, to advance TLC through PEA towards future development.”

TLC Process Update

Process work has previously demonstrated that TLC claystones are amenable to rapid lithium extraction using warm sulfuric acid leaching, reaching 92% lithium extraction in 10 minutes. In addition, up to 82% lithium extraction has been achieved using salt roasting followed by water leaching (refer to previous news release, dated June 29, 2021). The latest test work run at TECMMINE achieved 97.4% lithium extraction into sulfate solution using H 2 SO 4 at temperatures of 900C with 60-minute leaching.