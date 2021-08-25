XPO Logistics Receives Top Scores for Less-Than-Truckload Value and Customer Service in Quest for Quality Award

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has been awarded the highest marks for less-than-truckload (LTL) value and customer service by readers of Logistics Management magazine. XPO was recognized in a total of three categories in the 2021 Quest for Quality Awards: national LTL carrier, managed transportation solutions provider and airfreight forwarder.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “We’re honored to receive top marks for LTL value and customer service — qualities that XPO prioritizes in every area of transportation. Quest for Quality is ultimately a vote of confidence by the customers we serve, and we thank Logistics Management for this recognition.”