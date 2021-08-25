Generation Mining Adds to Management Team and Delivers Concentrate Samples

Jean-Paul Deco has joined the Company having previously worked as the head of Glencore’s Canadian copper business and has extensive global experience across mining, smelting, refining operations, trading as well as capital markets. Prior to Canada, Jean-Paul worked in various lead financial and commercial roles within multiple Glencore subsidiaries. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA) and articled with KPMG Inc prior to joining Glencore.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM; OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of a new senior member to the management team, and that it has delivered concentrate samples to multiple select smelters that have indicated an interest in purchasing Cu-PGM concentrates that would be produced at the Marathon palladium-copper project in Northwestern Ontario.

Jamie Levy President and CEO, commented, "We are very excited to have Jean-Paul join our team to assist us in continuing to build relevant relationships and negotiating mutually beneficial offtake and related agreements. His experience as the head of Glencore’s Canadian Business within such a large trading, mining and smelting company, gives us the depth of experience we will need to navigate this critical aspect of our development.”

Jean-Paul Deco commented, “I’ve been following Generation’s excellent work on the Marathon palladium-copper project for a number of years and am excited to join the team and get to work on assisting in the next steps of this exceptional project.”

Representative concentrate samples were delivered after requests from multiple smelters. These were produced during metallurgical bench scale and pilot plant testing at SGS-Lakefield earlier this year. The analysis of the blended concentrate sample is in the table below:





Elements in the Concentrate Blend of North Pit and South Pit Pd g/t 85.9 Cu % 20.7 Pt g/t 22 Au g/t 9.84 Ag g/t 74 Rh g/t 1.54 Fe % 22.8 Ni % 0.33 As % 0.013 S % 20.9 Si % 8.29 Hg g/t not detected Mg % 3.79