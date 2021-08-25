checkAd

Generation Mining Adds to Management Team and Delivers Concentrate Samples

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 13:00  |  56   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM; OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of a new senior member to the management team, and that it has delivered concentrate samples to multiple select smelters that have indicated an interest in purchasing Cu-PGM concentrates that would be produced at the Marathon palladium-copper project in Northwestern Ontario.

Jean-Paul Deco has joined the Company having previously worked as the head of Glencore’s Canadian copper business and has extensive global experience across mining, smelting, refining operations, trading as well as capital markets. Prior to Canada, Jean-Paul worked in various lead financial and commercial roles within multiple Glencore subsidiaries. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA) and articled with KPMG Inc prior to joining Glencore.

Jamie Levy President and CEO, commented, "We are very excited to have Jean-Paul join our team to assist us in continuing to build relevant relationships and negotiating mutually beneficial offtake and related agreements. His experience as the head of Glencore’s Canadian Business within such a large trading, mining and smelting company, gives us the depth of experience we will need to navigate this critical aspect of our development.”

Jean-Paul Deco commented, “I’ve been following Generation’s excellent work on the Marathon palladium-copper project for a number of years and am excited to join the team and get to work on assisting in the next steps of this exceptional project.”

Representative concentrate samples were delivered after requests from multiple smelters. These were produced during metallurgical bench scale and pilot plant testing at SGS-Lakefield earlier this year. The analysis of the blended concentrate sample is in the table below:

Elements in the Concentrate Blend of North Pit and South Pit
   
Pd g/t 85.9
Cu % 20.7
Pt g/t 22
Au g/t 9.84
Ag g/t 74
Rh g/t 1.54
Fe % 22.8
Ni % 0.33
As % 0.013
S % 20.9
Si % 8.29
Hg g/t not detected
Mg % 3.79

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Mining Adds to Management Team and Delivers Concentrate Samples TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM; OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of a new senior member to the management team, and that it has delivered concentrate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands ...
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...