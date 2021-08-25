checkAd

Akoustis Receives WiFi 6E Design Win for MU-MIMO Gateway

  • 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz XBAW Coexistence Filter Solutions for Carrier-Grade OEM
  • Production Ramp Expected to Begin in Q4 Calendar 2021

Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that its patented XBAW filters are being designed into a new WiFi 6E gateway platform by a carrier-grade WiFi OEM.

The new gateway design will use multiple Akoustis 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz XBAW coexistence filters for a tri-band multi-user, multiple-in-multiple-out (MU-MIMO) gateway product that will be part of carrier installed consumer premise equipment. The 5.5 GHz filter module covers the UNII 1-3 spectrum of the WiFi 6E standard, while the 6.5 GHz filter module covers the entire UNII 5-8 spectrum. The Company expects the customer to enter production of the new gateway in late calendar 2021, with production to ramp in early 2022.

Dave Aichele, EVP of Business Development of Akoustis, stated, “We continue to add new WiFi 6E customers as our industry leading 5.5/6.5 GHz and 5.6/6.6 GHz coexistence filter solutions offer greater selectivity and greater flexibility in terms of spectrum use.”  Mr. Aichele continued, “Given the robust activity in our WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E filter sales pipeline, we expect to receive multiple new design wins in the coming months.”

In April 2020, the FCC announced the approval of 5.9 to 7.1 GHz for unlicensed use, which is the largest spectrum addition since the FCC allocated unlicensed spectrum for WiFi in 1989. The next generation of WiFi that is expected to use these new frequency bands is called WiFi 6E. This approval will create another significant new band, or combination of bands, over the next several years. Since the FCC’s April announcement, governments around the world have begun allocating the same or similar spectrum for future WiFi use. As spectrum is scarce, many nations are limited in the amount of new, available unlicensed spectrum above 6 GHz. This is driving great demand for high-performance coexistence filters that allow the use of all available spectrum.

