Solar Alliance reports strong Q2 as execution of growth strategy continues

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.



In Q2 2021, Solar Alliance continued to successfully execute on its strategy to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers.