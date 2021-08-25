Solar Alliance reports strong Q2 as execution of growth strategy continues
TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce its financial
results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
In Q2 2021, Solar Alliance continued to successfully execute on its strategy to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers.
“We signed agreements to acquire two construction-ready solar projects, increased our sales pipeline of large-scale solar projects and continued to generate cashflow while we build for the future,” said CEO Myke Clark. “This balanced strategy – the high growth of building for third party customers combined with recurring revenue from solar assets we own – is scalable and supports our goal of becoming the top commercial and industrial solar provider in the U.S.”
Key Business and Financial Highlights:
- Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $1,420,885, compared to first quarter revenues of $582,223.
- Gross profit for the quarter was $351,364, representing a gross margin of 25%.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $3,622,652 provide a strong balance sheet to pursue larger project sales opportunities and provide a stable platform for growth.
- Accelerated project ownership strategy with the signing of agreements to acquire two construction-ready projects in New York State. The 350kW and 389kW projects will generate a recurring revenue stream based on long term power purchase agreements.
- Completed a one megawatt (“MW”) solar project in Kentucky for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (“LG&E and KU”), part of the PPL Corporation family of companies. The solar system, which consists of Phase 3 and 4 of LG&E and KU’s Solar Share facility in Simpsonville, is now fully operational and producing energy for subscribing customers.
- Subsequent to quarter end, the Company significantly expanded its sales reach by signing a Joint Development Agreement with Boyd Company (“Boyd CAT”), a regional Caterpillar dealer, and announced it will be opening an office in Louisville, Kentucky. Boyd CAT is the authorized dealer of Cat solar equipment for businesses and contractors across Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio. Solar Alliance anticipates this relationship will drive increased sales in the commercial solar market in the coming months.
- Also subsequent to quarter end, the Company signed a Joint Development Agreement with Abundant Solar Power (“Abundant”) to jointly pursue largescale utility solar
projects in the U.S. Southeast. The projects will range in size from 1 megawatt to 10 MW and larger and will typically involve competitive bids to local and regional utilities. Abundant and Solar
Alliance are currently assessing several large-scale project opportunities.
