Trevena Announces Wake Forest Baptist Health Joining OLINVYK Clinical Outcomes Study

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center will join the VOLITION (“Intra v enous Oli ceridine and Opioid Related Complica tion s”) study which examines the impact of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection on respiratory, gastrointestinal (GI), and cognitive function outcomes in the postoperative setting. Ashish K. Khanna, FCCM, FCCP, M.D., Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Wake Forest School of Medicine, will serve as the lead investigator at this hospital.

“I am pleased to welcome Wake Forest to our collaboration as we continue to strengthen the body of evidence underlying the unique clinical profile of OLINVYK,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena. “We believe the safety and tolerability outcomes data that we will generate from this study will demonstrate additional areas of significant clinical need where OLINVYK may add value.”

The VOLITION study is an open-label, multi-site study being led by clinical outcomes research experts from Cleveland Clinic. Respiratory safety will be assessed by continuous monitoring. Additional outcomes will include GI tolerability as measured by GI complete response, and cognitive function as measured by standardized somnolence, sedation, and delirium assessment scales. The study is expected to enroll approximately 200 adults undergoing major surgery. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in Q3 2021.

About OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection

OLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. OLINVYK contains oliceridine, a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse similar to other opioids. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK is available in 1 mg/1 mL and 2 mg/2 mL single-dose vials, and a 30 mg/30 mL single-patient-use vial for patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). Approved PCA doses are 0.35 mg and 0.5 mg and doses greater than 3 mg should not be administered. The cumulative daily dose should not exceed 27 mg. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.