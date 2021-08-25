Freight App, Inc. Expands Operations to El Paso, Texas

El Paso is the second busiest US-Mexico land port

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, secured contracts with key companies transiting regular shipments through the port of entry located at El Paso, Texas.



Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8App, said, “We have expanded our US-Mexico cross border shipping capabilities to shipments routing through a key port of entry at the US/Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Initially we are servicing customers that are leading suppliers in the paper and packaging industry, who are using our innovative digital freight marketplace to find the most cost effective and efficient shippers to meet their freight needs. Building on the momentum, we expect truckload freight transported through El Paso will become an additional important revenue generator for the company.”