Freight App, Inc. Expands Operations to El Paso, Texas
El Paso is the second busiest US-Mexico land port
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), a North American transportation logistics technology
platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, secured contracts with key companies transiting regular shipments
through the port of entry located at El Paso, Texas.
Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8App, said, “We have expanded our US-Mexico cross border shipping capabilities to shipments routing through a key port of entry at the US/Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Initially we are servicing customers that are leading suppliers in the paper and packaging industry, who are using our innovative digital freight marketplace to find the most cost effective and efficient shippers to meet their freight needs. Building on the momentum, we expect truckload freight transported through El Paso will become an additional important revenue generator for the company.”
El Paso, Texas, with factories or “maquiladoras” across the border in Juarez, Mexico, is directly tied to the global economy. El Paso is the second busiest US-Mexico land port after Laredo, Texas and represented approximately 10% of the total US-Mexico cross-border freight market over the past 12 months. Over 300 maquiladoras with more than 250,000 workers in industries ranging from computers, automotive parts, and medical devices actively use this corridor for their cross-border import and export activities.
About Freight App, Inc.
Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), formerly known as FreightHub, Inc., makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics technology platform company, Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.
