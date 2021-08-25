YIT to Cut to up to 200 White-Collar Jobs in Finland Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 13:02 | 33 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 13:02 | (PLX AI) – YIT commences cooperation negotiations in Finland - no reduction needs in production jobs at construction sites.YIT redundancies will be at the maximum of 200 white-collar employees in Finland and 250 overallNo job cuts at construction … (PLX AI) – YIT commences cooperation negotiations in Finland - no reduction needs in production jobs at construction sites.YIT redundancies will be at the maximum of 200 white-collar employees in Finland and 250 overallNo job cuts at construction … (PLX AI) – YIT commences cooperation negotiations in Finland - no reduction needs in production jobs at construction sites.

YIT redundancies will be at the maximum of 200 white-collar employees in Finland and 250 overall

No job cuts at construction sites

YIT group employs about 7,700 people, of which 4,400 in Finland YIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

YIT Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer