YIT to Cut to up to 200 White-Collar Jobs in Finland
(PLX AI) – YIT commences cooperation negotiations in Finland - no reduction needs in production jobs at construction sites.YIT redundancies will be at the maximum of 200 white-collar employees in Finland and 250 overallNo job cuts at construction …
