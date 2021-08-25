checkAd

 Acron (Veliky Novgorod) Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021   

25 August 2021

 Acron (Veliky Novgorod) Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

 

Acron’s Board of Directors resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting as an absentee vote on 29 September 2021 to consider distribution of Acron’s retained earnings for previous years (including declaration/payment of dividends).  

The record date for attending the general meeting is 6 September 2021 (close of business).  

All information to be provided to persons entitled to attend the general meeting, including the Board of Directors’ recommendations on dividend amount, will be made available on the corporate website, submitted to the central depositary, and posted to shareholders’ personal accounts on the Registrar’s website at https://lk.rrost.ru no later than 8 September 2021. The information will also be available at the Company’s domicile address.

 


Media contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasia Gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:

Ilya Popov

Sergey Smirnov

Investor Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

 

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of its main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe, and the United States as key markets. 

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people. 

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.

 





