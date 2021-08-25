checkAd

DGAP-News ElringKlinger AG: German government backs hydrogen - ElringKlinger on board with subsidiary EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

ElringKlinger AG: German government backs hydrogen - ElringKlinger on board with subsidiary EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

German government backs hydrogen - ElringKlinger on board with subsidiary EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

  • German government selected 62 large-scale hydrogen projects, 12 of them from the mobility sector
     
  • Establishment of hydrogen technologies as a further step towards achieving climate neutrality
     
  • ElringKlinger submitted application for development and industrialization of a new generation of fuel cell stacks
     
  • Subsidiary EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies shall be responsible for realization

Dettingen/Erms (Deutschland), August 25, 2021 +++ The German government has recently made its selection to promote hydrogen technology as part of an "Important Project of Common European Interest" (IPCEI). ElringKlinger has applied to develop a new generation of fuel cell stacks for the commercial vehicle sector and has been pre-selected. The stacks will be used primarily in commercial vehicles, but also in buses and in maritime applications, on rail or as stationary units. In addition to development, series production of the innovative, high-performance fuel cell stacks is being targeted. Its subsidiary EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies shall be responsible for the realization of this project.

With this so-called hydrogen IPCEI, the German government is fully committed to developing hydrogen technology for mobility. Green hydrogen and fuel cells across all modes of transport are an important complement to battery-only vehicles, he said. This confirms ElringKlinger's view that both pure battery-electric drive and fuel cell technology represent decisive pillars for the future. Depending on the application, the most advantageous drive technology will be selected to make tomorrow's mobility climate-friendly.

