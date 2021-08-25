Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Rheinmetall Gets EUR 21 Million Order from Bundeswehr (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall gets order worth over EUR 21 million from the Bundeswehr for a tethered balloon-based area reconnaissance system for protecting a forward operating base in Niger.



