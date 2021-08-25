Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $30,250.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [198 Pages] By Research Dive

The global industrial refrigeration market is set to gain significant revenue in the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to dominate the market. Various key players are working on initiatives to help the market growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report by Research Dive states that the Global Industrial Refrigeration Market is predicted to witness a rise in revenue from $20,117.9 million in 2020 to over $30,250.6 million by 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.3% from 2021-2028.