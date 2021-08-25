checkAd

Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $30,250.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [198 Pages] By Research Dive

The global industrial refrigeration market is set to gain significant revenue in the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to dominate the market. Various key players are working on initiatives to help the market growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report by Research Dive states that the Global Industrial Refrigeration Market is predicted to witness a rise in revenue from $20,117.9 million in 2020 to over $30,250.6 million by 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.3% from 2021-2028.

Regional Analysis: Industrial Refrigeration Market

Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Market is expected to witness a significant rise in revenue from 2021-2028. This growth is primarily due to the increased requirement from consumers for fresh products and beverages. Also, the governments in the region have been working on initiating a switch in the method of refrigeration from hydrochloroflourocarbons (HCFCs) to more natural forms. Also, the online delivery system of food has led to a need for advanced refrigeration systems. These factors have assisted in the growth of the region in the analysis period.

Request to Download Sample Report of Industrial Refrigeration Market

Key Market Segments

  • By component, the compressor sub-segment is predicted to garner a significant revenue of $11,966.9 million by 2028. Compressors are one of the most important parts of a refrigerator as they help in increasing the levels of refrigerant vapor in a condenser which helps in temperature control and other methods of preservation. To add further, multiple organizations have been working on improvements on the compressors to accommodate consumers demands adding to the growth of the segment.
  • By application, the food and beverage sub-segment is anticipated to witness a rise in revenue from $11,006.4 million in 2020 to over $16,653.6 million by 2028 at a steady CAGR in the forecast period. Food consumption varies from one person to the other and the shift in trends which has led to increased demand for more processed food products has resulted in production of more refrigerated warehouses. These factors are expected to add to the growth of the segment in the analysis period.

Get Access to Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of Industrial Refrigeration Market

