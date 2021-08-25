checkAd

DGAP-DD VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.08.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von Witzleben

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.00 EUR 1430000.00 EUR
22.50 EUR 1462500.00 EUR
23.00 EUR 690000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.3906 EUR 3582500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69962  25.08.2021 



