Flexion Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Phase 1b Trial Investigating FX301 for the Management of Post-Operative Pain

Initial findings from proof-of-concept trial in patients undergoing bunionectomy support expansion of the study to include 36 additional patients



Data from the trial, including the expansion cohort, anticipated by year-end

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced the expansion of the Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of FX301 in patients undergoing bunionectomy. FX301 is a novel formulation of a locally administered NaV1.7 inhibitor (funapide) which aims to provide at least three to five days of post-operative pain relief while preserving motor function. The company’s decision to advance FX301 into the expansion cohort follows a review of safety data from the single ascending dose stage of the trial by an independent Safety Monitoring Committee. Subsequently, an internal review committee assessed safety, systemic exposure and efficacy data and made the decision to advance the program.

“We are pleased that the initial findings from the four cohorts of the dose ranging data support the expansion of the trial in a selected dose,” said Michael Clayman, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion Therapeutics. “We are excited to see the trial advance and look forward to sharing the results by the end of this year.”

The single ascending dose stage of the Phase 1b trial was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of four dosing cohorts of 12 patients each (9 active:3 placebo). In the expansion cohort, an additional 36 patients will be randomized (1:1) to receive either FX301 at the selected dose (130 mg/low volume) or placebo to further assess the safety, tolerability, systemic exposure, and efficacy of FX301 as a single-injection analgesic nerve block adjacent to the sciatic nerve of the popliteal fossa.



About FX301

FX301 is an investigational locally administered NaV1.7 inhibitor known as funapide, formulated for extended release in a thermosensitive hydrogel. The initial development of FX301 is intended to support administration as a peripheral analgesic nerve block for control of post-operative pain. Flexion believes FX301 has the potential to provide effective pain relief for at least three to five days while preserving motor function.