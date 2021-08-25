checkAd

Flexion Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Phase 1b Trial Investigating FX301 for the Management of Post-Operative Pain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

  • Initial findings from proof-of-concept trial in patients undergoing bunionectomy support expansion of the study to include 36 additional patients
  • Data from the trial, including the expansion cohort, anticipated by year-end

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced the expansion of the Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of FX301 in patients undergoing bunionectomy. FX301 is a novel formulation of a locally administered NaV1.7 inhibitor (funapide) which aims to provide at least three to five days of post-operative pain relief while preserving motor function. The company’s decision to advance FX301 into the expansion cohort follows a review of safety data from the single ascending dose stage of the trial by an independent Safety Monitoring Committee. Subsequently, an internal review committee assessed safety, systemic exposure and efficacy data and made the decision to advance the program.

“We are pleased that the initial findings from the four cohorts of the dose ranging data support the expansion of the trial in a selected dose,” said Michael Clayman, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion Therapeutics. “We are excited to see the trial advance and look forward to sharing the results by the end of this year.”

The single ascending dose stage of the Phase 1b trial was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of four dosing cohorts of 12 patients each (9 active:3 placebo). In the expansion cohort, an additional 36 patients will be randomized (1:1) to receive either FX301 at the selected dose (130 mg/low volume) or placebo to further assess the safety, tolerability, systemic exposure, and efficacy of FX301 as a single-injection analgesic nerve block adjacent to the sciatic nerve of the popliteal fossa.

About FX301

FX301 is an investigational locally administered NaV1.7 inhibitor known as funapide, formulated for extended release in a thermosensitive hydrogel. The initial development of FX301 is intended to support administration as a peripheral analgesic nerve block for control of post-operative pain. Flexion believes FX301 has the potential to provide effective pain relief for at least three to five days while preserving motor function.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flexion Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Phase 1b Trial Investigating FX301 for the Management of Post-Operative Pain Initial findings from proof-of-concept trial in patients undergoing bunionectomy support expansion of the study to include 36 additional patientsData from the trial, including the expansion cohort, anticipated by year-end BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands ...
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...