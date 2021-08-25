Achiko’s Rapid Covid-19 Diagnostic Test AptameX Receives Product and Registration Approval from Indonesia’s Ministry of Health

AptameX, Achiko’s breakthrough DNA aptamer-based diagnostic test for Covid-19, received product and registration emergency use approval from the Ministry of Health in Indonesia, alongside its sister digital passporting service, Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”).

PT Achiko Medika Indonesia, which is 50% owned by Achiko AG, and its manufacturing partner, PT Indofarma TBK, have signed an agreement for the production and registration of AptameX.

The approval, together with the partnership with PT Indofarma TBK, will enable access to low-cost and accurate Covid-19 testing for over 270 million Indonesians.

Achiko closes funding with strategic investors for CHF 3.45 million. Proceeds will be used for working capital, business consolidation, and redemption of the Yorkville convertible note facility.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) through PT Achiko Medika Indonesia (“Achiko”, the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia has granted product and registration approval for its proprietary low-cost, rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameX, alongside its sister digital passporting service, Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”). Achiko’s 50%-subsidiary, PT Achiko Medika Indonesia, and PT Indofarma TBK (“Indofarma”) have entered into an agreement to manufacture AptameX and have received product registration approval in Indonesia.

The approval opens the door to the rapid scale-up of production and sale of Achiko’s AptameX test kits in Indonesia. Available at an affordable price, AptameX provides millions of Indonesian residents with access to accurate diagnostic testing for Covid-19, enabling the country to more effectively control and contain the pandemic. Indonesia passed 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases in mid-July, amid the spread of the Delta variant in Southeast Asia.

“We are proud and excited to receive the official approval for our breakthrough test kit AptameX. It is an immense achievement for us to be able to market it with Indofarma,” said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko. “At the projected vaccination rate, and considering likely mutations of the virus, the next few years may be very challenging not only for Indonesia, but also quite possibly for the entire world. The combination of AptameX and Teman Sehat provides communities and governments with an affordable, easy-to-use test and a digital passporting service, empowering them in their fight against Covid-19 and all its variants.”