Ameresco Expands Higher Education Presence and Partners With Tarleton State University

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its energy savings performance contract (ESPC) with Tarleton State University to develop an energy and water conservation project. The resulting project will enhance campus conditions, promote overall sustainability and improve the reliability and quality of facility operations.

Planned improvements at Tarleton State University include light-emitting diode (LED) lighting retrofits and replacements, water fixture improvements, controls and instrumentation improvements and HVAC lifecycle replacements. All solutions selected were chosen specifically to address the immediate needs of the university and to reduce Tarleton State’s electricity use and natural gas consumption by 21-23% each year.

The project will be entirely self-funded using the utility savings generated by the conservation measures implemented, which will also result in a nearly 33% reduction in annual water and wastewater consumption by the university. As part of the ESPC, Ameresco will guarantee the water and wastewater savings amassed throughout the contract.

“Our goal is to reduce our deferred maintenance backlog and improve campus operations in a budget neutral manner. After a thorough review process, we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with an organization as committed to advancing the future of sustainability as Ameresco,” said Tarleton’s Chief Financial Officer Lori Beaty. “Our partnership with the team only furthers our energy and water conservation efforts, which have already seen tremendous success. We cannot wait to see how Ameresco’s innovative solutions will continue to transform our campus landscape.”

In addition to its work with Tarleton State University, Ameresco has previously implemented nine other projects with five Texas-based universities, all part of the Texas A&M University System.

“Implementing solutions that enhance university infrastructure is always incredibly fulfilling work,” said Robert Georgeoff, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “Our partnerships with universities transcend beyond simple construction and help to educate the next generation of global leaders on the importance of energy efficiency and sustainability.”

