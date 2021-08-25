Mercado Livre announces acquisition of Kangu, a Latin American logistics operator

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercado Livre, Latin America’s leading e-commerce and financial services technology company, has announced its acquisition of Kangu , a Brazilian logistics company that operates in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Mercado Livre, which was already a strategic partner, expanded its participation with the acquisition of the entire company. This is consistent with the platform’s strategy of increasing investment across its logistics network to boost efficiency for sellers and offer its thousands of customers the fastest delivery times in Brazil.

Over 40 thousand sellers currently use the Kangu network in the three countries where it operates. Kangu has more than 5,000 collection and delivery points, more than half of them in Brazil. The company serves a wide variety of companies including Mercado Livre, connecting e-commerce sellers to its network of neighborhood partners such as pet shops, stationers and other local stores. These stores form a high capillarity network of collection points where sellers can leave their products for delivery, or delivery points where customers can pick up their orders.

“Kangu is already an important part of our ecosystem, with over 5,000 locations connecting Mercado Livre buyers and sellers. The deal will increase operational efficiency and capillarity as we maintain our focus on delivering to Brazilian customers as quickly as possible,” said Renato Pereira, Corporate Development director for Mercado Livre. “During the pandemic, when order volumes rose, Kangu’s ancillary network played a major role in increasing delivery efficiency,” Renato added. Apart from the notable growth in e-commerce, the acquisition is part of Mercado Livre’s rapid expansion, especially in Brazil, and will help grow its logistics network.

“We develop solutions in-house while also looking for partners and opportunities to democratize e-commerce and keep reducing delivery times,” said Leandro Bassoi, Mercado Livre’s vice-president of Logistics for Latin America. The company currently offers next-day deliveries in 2.1 thousand Brazilian cities and same day deliveries to dozens of locations. “Apart from the logistics synergies, Kangu will increase operational sustainability with alternatives that reduce vehicle traffic and emissions and increase our social impact, generating income for the small stores that make up its network,” said Bassoi.