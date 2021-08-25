Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $9 Million on Multiple Texas DOT Contracts

Primarily for materials testing on projects, the contracts are valued at approximately $3 million in the San Antonio District, $2 million in the El Paso District, $2 million in the Houston District and $2 million in the Pharr, Laredo and Corpus Christi Districts.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today a combined award of $9 million in multiple contracts to provide materials testing services for various districts in the state of Texas. The contracts are with the Texas Department of Transportation and will run for up to five years.

“These contracts not only demonstrate our long-standing relationship with the Texas DOT, but also the growth in our ability to provide the full complement of critical services through our experienced specialists and certified technicians, who bring indispensable value to all of our clients,” said Atlas Central Region Senior Vice President, Marvin Garcia.

Atlas will assist the Texas DOT in supervising and performing sampling, testing, inspecting and related services for asphaltic, soils/flex base and concrete construction on various highway projects throughout the state in the following counties listed by district.

San Antonio District – Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina, Uvalde and Wilson counties.

El Paso District – Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.

Houston District – Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Montgomery and Waller counties.

Pharr, Laredo and Corpus Christi Districts – Brooks, Cameron, Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, Kenedy, Starr, Willacy, Zapata, Dimmit, Duval, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Val Verde, Webb, Zavala, Aransas, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.

Atlas is committed to prioritizing safety and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter their facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental Solutions (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,600 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.