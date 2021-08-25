checkAd

NeoDynamics granted a U.S. patent for its biopsy needle

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ) (Spotlight Stock Market: NEOD), a MedTech company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of breast cancer, today announced that the Company has been granted a U.S. patent for its needle design employed in the NeoNavia FlexiPulse probe.

The patent is an important milestone for the planned commercial launch in the U.S. and strengthens the protection of the NeoNavia biopsy system. The front-loaded, open-tip sampling needle is designed to enable maximum tissue yield, with minimal patient trauma.

"This is exciting news for NeoDynamics. We have received very promising results in selective patient populations, when using the biopsy needle in breast and axilla in our clinical program", says Ph.D. Kai-Uwe Schässburger, Director Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, NeoDynamics AB. "The needle is utilized in the ongoing PULSE trial, a German multi-center study, evaluating safety and performance in the axillary lymph nodes"."The American market is the largest biopsy market in the world, and it is a strategic market for NeoDynamics. The U.S. patent provides an excellent platform for the upcoming filing, registration and launch in the U.S.", says Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB. "Our technology is designed to offer clinicians and patients accurate lesion targeting and high-quality tissue yield, and our pulse biopsy system NeoNavia has been very well received by reference centers in Europe and has the potential to become the leading biopsy system for ultrasound-guided biopsy procedures in the breast and axilla."

