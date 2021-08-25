checkAd

Global Interior Doors Market to Generate $102,543.4 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [216 Pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interior doors market is estimated to witness massive growth in forecast period, due to rapid increase in demand for better home furnishing. The Asia Pacific region to foresee significant growth by 2028.

Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the Global Interior Doors Market will generate $102,543.4 million and exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Dynamics: Interior Doors Market

The rising demand for renovation activities in the commercial and residential sector, and the growing disposable income of people leading to increasing demand for better home furnishing are the factors projected to foster the growth of the global interior doors market during the analysis period. In addition, e-commerce is increasingly utilized in the building and furnishing materials which is boosting the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in the interior doors such as the prominence of augmented reality (AR) is estimated to create massive opportunities for the growth of the global market by 2028. However, the high investment & installation costs associated with interior doors is expected to restrict the market growth in the estimated timeframe.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Interior Doors Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global interior doors market during the pandemic. The decreasing growth of the market is majorly attributed to disruption in supply chain of raw materials and decreasing demand for furnishing products from the residential and commercial sectors. In addition, the delay in ongoing construction projects due to lockdown restrictions imposed by various countries has adversely impacted the market.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The research report segments the global interior doors market into door type, material, mechanism, and region.

  • Based on door type, the bypass sub-segment valued for $14,829.4 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The considerable growth of the sub-segment can be due to the surging demand for space saving doors in the commercial and housing sectors.
  • Based on material, the wood sub-segment accounted for $17,169.1 million in 2020 and is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global industry by 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing utilization of wood in furnishing as it is the most important building materials used in the residential and commercial construction sectors around the world.

