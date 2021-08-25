checkAd

Natuzzi S.P.A. Announces Dates For The Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company”) will disclose second quarter and first half 2021 financial results on Friday September 24, 2021, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday September 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4.00 p.m. Italy time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial results.

To join the live conference call, interested persons will need to click on the following link:
https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/3PQUFXRW48XTKQ

Once the meeting is officially opened on the day of the event, participants will be given the option to join the event by video or by telephone.

A replay of the call will be available from Monday September 27, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET until Wednesday October 27, 2021. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, and 1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 13722697.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A., Natuzzi is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 577 mono-brand stores as of June 30, 2021, in addition to galleries, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the “Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

