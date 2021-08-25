Granges Rises 5% as Carnegie Says Buy on Long Term Potential
(PLX AI) – Granges shares rose 5% after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, citing long term potential.Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 120Granges sales should benefit next year from the need to replace cars being pushed …
- (PLX AI) – Granges shares rose 5% after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, citing long term potential.
- Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 120
- Granges sales should benefit next year from the need to replace cars being pushed forward by the component shortage the industry is currently experiencing, Carnegie said
- Granges also stands to benefit from the auto industry's electrification: Carnegie
