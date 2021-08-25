Granges Rises 5% as Carnegie Says Buy on Long Term Potential Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 13:46 | 26 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 13:46 | (PLX AI) – Granges shares rose 5% after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, citing long term potential.Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 120Granges sales should benefit next year from the need to replace cars being pushed … (PLX AI) – Granges shares rose 5% after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, citing long term potential.Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 120Granges sales should benefit next year from the need to replace cars being pushed … (PLX AI) – Granges shares rose 5% after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, citing long term potential.

Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 120

Granges sales should benefit next year from the need to replace cars being pushed forward by the component shortage the industry is currently experiencing, Carnegie said

Granges also stands to benefit from the auto industry's electrification: Carnegie Granges Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Granges Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer