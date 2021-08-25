Mynaric releases next generation ultra-fast, scalable optical communications terminal for satellite applications

checkAd

25.08.2021 / 13:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Next-generation CONDOR Mk3 advances innovation across space applications and unlocks new performance levels for satellite constellations.
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, August 25, 2021 - Mynaric debuted its next generation space terminal at the 36th Annual Space Symposium as part of its unwavering commitment to industrialize laser communication technology for the aerospace market. The CONDOR Mk3 will expand the company's current product portfolio by providing a mass-manufacturable, smaller, lighter and low-power option, which has evolved in response to feedback that customers and the industry have given to the new product's SDA-compliant Mk2 predecessor. The company also announced having already signed a launch customer for the newly unveiled product. The undisclosed customer is scheduled to receive initial product deliveries from Q4 2022 and has secured options for up to 20 units.

"There is a growing need for high-performance, high-bandwidth, secure and reliable connectivity in and from space," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "With our newest generation space product we are proud to be part of the formula for creating solutions addressing this need. CONDOR Mk3 terminals can be serially produced, ensuring affordability and allowing for large-scale deployment with short lead times for a variety of space applications."

Key to the Mk3's entry into the market is its scalability of both speed and production. With configurable data rate speeds between 100 Mbps and 100 Gbps, the terminal ensures both standardized compatibility with the SDA's requirements and delivers higher speeds for different missions. Additionally, Mynaric's commitment and investment to increased production capabilities in the United States and Germany ensures a scalably-manufactured terminal delivering on both short lead times and affordability.
