checkAd

Better Therapeutics Secures $50 Million Debt Facility From Hercules Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”), a prescription digital therapeutics company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced it has secured a loan facility for up to $50 million from Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC).

“This transaction comes on the heels of an eventful few months, including the announcement of our pending SPAC merger and concurrent PIPE financing, as well as the initiation of our potentially pivotal study in type 2 diabetes,” said Kevin Appelbaum, co-founder and chief executive officer of Better Therapeutics. “This debt financing will further strengthen our balance sheet as we develop BT-001 and advance our pipeline of additional PDTs for other behavior-driven cardiometabolic diseases.”

“We are pleased to have the support and confidence of a leading lender like Hercules,” said Mark Heinen, interim chief financial officer of Better Therapeutics. “This financing provides Better Therapeutics with financial flexibility as we continue development with the aim of launching of our first regulated and prescribed PDT.”

“The Better Therapeutics team is at a clear inflection point in its mission to realize the promise of PDTs for the millions of people with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases,” said Cristy Barnes, managing director in Hercules’ Life Sciences Group. “We look forward to providing our support as they approach key milestones and beyond.”

The Better Therapeutics platform blends clinical, behavioral and psychological inputs into a series of cognitive behavioral therapy lessons and skill-building modules designed to shift neural pathways of the brain and treat the disease at its source through behavior change. Following marketing authorization, it is anticipated that primary care providers will prescribe and insurers will reimburse Better Therapeutics’ PDTs much like they would a traditional medication.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception in 2003, Hercules has committed more than $12 billion to over 530 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650-289-3060.

Seite 1 von 5
Hercules Technology Growth Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Better Therapeutics Secures $50 Million Debt Facility From Hercules Capital Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”), a prescription digital therapeutics company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced it has secured a loan facility for up to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Moderna to Host Virtual R&D Day on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Herbert A. Allen Retires from Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Hercules Capital Reaches $1.0 Billion Milestone in Annual Debt and Equity Commitments for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Hercules Capital Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Hercules Capital Announces Supplemental Cash Distribution of $0.07 Per Share for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Hercules Capital Declares Cash Distribution of $0.32 per Share for the Second Quarter of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten