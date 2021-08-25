Global Multiplex Assay Market Anticipated to Surpass $4,162.5 Million, at 5.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [288 Pages] By Research Dive

checkAd

Significant rise in the cases of chronic ailments is fueling the global multiplex assay market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to lead the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Global Multiplex Assay by Type (Nucleic Acid and Protein), Product (Instruments, Consumable and Software), Application (Research and Diagnosis), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories & Clinic, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

The Global Multiplex Assay Market is expected to garner $4,162.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by keenly scrutinizing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end user, and region. 

  • Among the type segment, the protein sub-segment is anticipated to hold highest share of the market by garnering $2,713.30 million during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the growing research activities to analyze unknown proteins and anticipate their function.
  • Among the product segment, the consumable sub-segment is projected to grab leading share of the market by garnering $3,040.20 million during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the growing requirement for reagents and kits as well as large scale purchases of consumable multiplex assays by laboratories and hospitals.
  • Among the application segment, the research sub-segment is expected to lead the market by surpassing a revenue of $2,871.80 million during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the rising researches for diagnosing chronic and unidentified ailments that are existing at an remarkably high rate across the world.
  • Among the end user segment, the pharmaceutical & biotechnological sub-segment is projected to dominate the market by garnering a revenue of $2,043.80 million during the estimated period. This growth is mainly owing to the continuous efforts by the market players to develop innovative and competent multiplex assay techniques.
  • Among region, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe speedy growth with a CAGR of 7.20% in the projected period. This growth is mostly because of the increasing occurrence of chronic ailments in nations, such as India and China, and continuously developing healthcare infrastructure and services in this region.
