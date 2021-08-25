checkAd

Digital Equity Initiatives in Independence/Blue Springs

Comcast Greater Kansas City
Digital Equity Initiatives in Independence/Blue Springs

25.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

One critical lesson from the COVID-19 crisis is the importance of a reliable home Internet connection. With schools closed, and people working remote, the Internet became, and still is, the sole means for connecting. But not everyone has equal access to the Internet. This is a major challenge in cities across the Kansas City metro, including Independence and Blue Springs, and it is something Comcast is working hard to address. Currently, Comcast and its partners are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their Internet Essentials program, which is one of the longest running in-home Internet connectivity programs for low-income families in the nation.

Over the last decade, Comcast has been connecting low-income Americans to the Internet through its Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 10 million low-income Americans to the Internet at home including Independence and Blue Springs. While the program provides in-home broadband Internet service and an included WiFi router for $9.95/month, the onsite of the coronavirus epidemic galvanized the need for the company to try to do even more to help connect the unconnected. During the pandemic, Comcast launched two new programs to help: Lift Zones and Internet Essentials Partnership Program.

Lift Zones provide free WiFi access in community centers where students and adults can get online. Lift Zones are designed to help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to participate in distance learning at home. There are currently two active Lift Zones in the Greater Kansas City Area-two in Independence at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Also, during the pandemic Comcast introduced its Internet Essentials Partnership Program, designed to help accelerate Internet adoption. The program provides the opportunity for school districts and other organizations to fund and quickly connect large numbers of students and families to broadband access at home. Comcast has also partnered with the federal government's Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program to help those who need access to Internet at their home, learn virtually and stay informed. The benefit is available to new and existing Internet customers who qualify across all tiers of service. To see if you qualify go to https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/ebb.

