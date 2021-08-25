Kraft Heinz to Participate at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced that Miguel Patricio, Chief Executive Officer, Paulo Basilio, Global Chief Financial Officer, and Carlos Abrams-Rivera, U.S. Zone President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Sept. 8, 2021.

The session will begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time, and a live webcast will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event on the company’s website.