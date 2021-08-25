 Blackboxstocks Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Strong Revenue Growth Trajectory Continues

Blackboxstocks Inc. (OTC PINK: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the Company’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $1,463,606, an increase of 81% over the second quarter of 2020.

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2,953,274, an increase of 141% compared the same period in 2020.

Income (loss) from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $(117,523) and $46,716 as compared to $27,610 and $(183,996) for the same periods in 2020, respectively.

Interest and related financing expense decreased from $407,204 and $734,832 for the three and six months ended June 30 2020 to $125,813 and $258,391 for the same periods in 2021, respectively.

“Blackboxstocks recorded triple digit revenue growth during the first half of 2021, and with the large investments in marketing and technology that we’ve been making, we expect strong revenue growth to continue. We will be implementing new technology designed to allow us to scale even faster and more efficiently during the remainder of fiscal 2021,” commented Gust Kepler, CEO of Blackboxstocks.