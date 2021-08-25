checkAd

OFS Credit Company Increases Common Stock Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.55 per share quarterly distribution, an approximate 2% increase from the prior quarter, for common stockholders for the quarter ending October 31, 2021.

The distribution for common stockholders will be paid in cash or shares of our common stock at the election of stockholders. The total amount of cash distributed to all stockholders will be limited to 20% of the total distribution to be paid, excluding any cash paid for fractional shares. The remainder of the distribution (approximately 80%) will be paid in the form of shares of our common stock. The exact distribution of cash and stock to any given stockholder will be dependent upon each stockholder’s election as well as elections of other stockholders, subject to the pro-rata limitation.

Management believes that the cash and stock distribution will allow the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and to be in position to capitalize on potential future investment opportunities. Management believes its commitment to strong, long-term performance is aligned with the interests of OFS Capital Management, LLC, our investment advisor who, together with other insiders, own approximately 8% of the Company’s common stock.

The following schedule applies to the distribution for common stockholders of record on the close of business of the record date:

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

September 13, 2021

October 29, 2021

$0.55

 

The amount, details and U.S. federal income tax consequences of the distribution will be described in the election form and accompanying materials that will be mailed to stockholders in connection with the distribution promptly following the record date. Election forms must be returned on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 14, 2021 to be effective. Stockholders who do not return a timely and properly completed election form before the election deadline will be deemed to have made an election to receive 100% of their distribution in stock.

Seite 1 von 3
OFS CR CO INC/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OFS Credit Company Increases Common Stock Distribution OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Moderna to Host Virtual R&D Day on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Herbert A. Allen Retires from Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21OFS Credit Company Provides July 2021 Net Asset Value Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21OFS Credit Company Declares Preferred Stock Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten