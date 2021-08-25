checkAd

CareView Communications Collaborates with Voyce to Provide Real-Time Interpreter Services

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Voyce, a leading provider in real-time language interpreter services in telehealth and clinical support solutions. Through this partnership, CareView will integrate CareView’s Patient Safety System with Voyce’s remote, on-demand video capabilities to enable face-to-face interaction with a medically trained language interpreter.

“Clear communication is critical in healthcare, and convenient access to medical interpreters can help save lives,” said Steve Johnson, CareView’s CEO. “When used with our Patient Safety System, Voyce’s technology will improve communication and understanding between patients and medical staff, which can lead to better medical outcomes.”

Voyce provides convenient access to on-demand video remote interpreters. Live interpreters can be requested when and where they are needed most. “The Voyce app is designed to help anyone struggling to communicate effectively due to a language barrier,” said Andrew Royce, Chief Executive Officer of Voyce. “With one in five Americans speaking a language other than English at home, the need for reliable, accessible interpretation is growing, especially in the healthcare and telemedicine arena. We look forward to working with CareView to provide these critical services for medical staff and patients.”

The CareView Patient Safety System, which includes SitterView, allows hospitals to reduce sitter costs and patient falls through predictive technology. CareView's telemedicine technology product, TeleMedView, builds on CareView’s two-way audio and video functionality, allowing staff to communicate with patients remotely. The integration of Voyce with this system will now offer the expanded benefit of staff having the ability to access a live interpreter if they don’t speak the same primary language as the patient.

About CareView Communications, Inc.
 As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

About Voyce
 Voyce is a technology company deeply committed to helping people in need facing language barriers, enabling them to easily and quickly communicate and get help. Voyce’s professional and qualified language interpreters provide interpretation across a variety of technology and telehealth platforms in 235+ languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. Across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and globally, Voyce supports thousands of sessions a day providing language assistance to those in need. Learn more at voyceglobal.com.

Forward Looking Statements
 Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

