Cortexyme Presents New Data Demonstrating Evidence of P. Gingivalis Infection of the Central Nervous System in Alzheimer’s Disease at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit

In a featured speaker presentation titled “Use of Novel Biomarkers of P. Gingivalis Infection & Neuroinflammation in the GAIN Trial: An Ongoing Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Assessing the Activity of Atuzaginstat in Patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease,” Cortexyme’s Executive Vice President of Research and Development Leslie Holsinger, Ph.D., will present an analysis of anti- P. gingivalis antibodies in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with results demonstrating that:

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced the presentation of new data demonstrating evidence of P. gingivalis infection of the central nervous system in Alzheimer’s disease at the Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit taking place virtually on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:10 p.m. ET followed by a live Q&A at 3:40 p.m. ET.

All patients analyzed at baseline in the GAIN Trial (472 out of 472 baseline CSF samples available) were positive for anti- P. gingivalis antibodies (IgG) in their cerebrospinal fluid;

antibodies (IgG) in their cerebrospinal fluid; Less than 2% of patients analyzed had a leaky blood brain barrier, as defined by an albumin index greater than 9; and

Anti-P. gingivalis IgG in the CSF was only very weakly correlated to the albumin index (r=0.22), indicating production in the central nervous system in addition to that shown previously in serum.

These data add to the growing body of evidence indicating the presence of a P. gingivalis infection within the central nervous system in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Cortexyme will also present other novel biomarkers developed to track markers of P. gingivalis and Alzheimer’s disease, in addition to highlighting the upstream role that P. gingivalis plays in key pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease progression. The complete presentation will be available here.

About The GAIN Trial

Cortexyme is pioneering an innovative, upstream, and disease-modifying therapeutic approach to Alzheimer's disease. The Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial is a pivotal study in 643 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease. Cortexyme’s seminal discovery, along with confirmatory clinical and preclinical studies, demonstrate that the intracellular pathogen, P. gingivalis, is found in the brain of more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients and that an oral infection with P. gingivalis in animals results in brain infiltration and downstream hallmark Alzheimer’s pathologies, including Aβ42 production, tau hyperphosphorylation, microglial activation, and neurodegeneration. The company’s lead drug candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), is a first-in-class, orally administered, brain penetrant small molecule targeting P. gingivalis, which is upstream of neuronal death and Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Atuzaginstat blocks gingipains, protease virulence factors secreted by P. gingivalis, which are required for its survival and responsible for its toxicity. The GAIN Trial also includes a REPAIR sub-study of 233 patients targeting P. gingivalis – a keystone bacterium associated with periodontal disease – and measuring the efficacy of atuzaginstat on clinical endpoints of periodontal disease. Cortexyme’s innovative therapeutic approach continues to be supported by research from laboratories around the world published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.