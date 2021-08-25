checkAd

Cortexyme Presents New Data Demonstrating Evidence of P. Gingivalis Infection of the Central Nervous System in Alzheimer’s Disease at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced the presentation of new data demonstrating evidence of P. gingivalis infection of the central nervous system in Alzheimer’s disease at the Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit taking place virtually on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:10 p.m. ET followed by a live Q&A at 3:40 p.m. ET.

In a featured speaker presentation titled “Use of Novel Biomarkers of P. Gingivalis Infection & Neuroinflammation in the GAIN Trial: An Ongoing Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Assessing the Activity of Atuzaginstat in Patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease,” Cortexyme’s Executive Vice President of Research and Development Leslie Holsinger, Ph.D., will present an analysis of anti-P. gingivalis antibodies in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with results demonstrating that:

  • All patients analyzed at baseline in the GAIN Trial (472 out of 472 baseline CSF samples available) were positive for anti-P. gingivalis antibodies (IgG) in their cerebrospinal fluid;
  • Less than 2% of patients analyzed had a leaky blood brain barrier, as defined by an albumin index greater than 9; and
  • Anti-P. gingivalis IgG in the CSF was only very weakly correlated to the albumin index (r=0.22), indicating production in the central nervous system in addition to that shown previously in serum.

These data add to the growing body of evidence indicating the presence of a P. gingivalis infection within the central nervous system in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Cortexyme will also present other novel biomarkers developed to track markers of P. gingivalis and Alzheimer’s disease, in addition to highlighting the upstream role that P. gingivalis plays in key pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease progression. The complete presentation will be available here.

About The GAIN Trial

Cortexyme is pioneering an innovative, upstream, and disease-modifying therapeutic approach to Alzheimer's disease. The Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial is a pivotal study in 643 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease. Cortexyme’s seminal discovery, along with confirmatory clinical and preclinical studies, demonstrate that the intracellular pathogen, P. gingivalis, is found in the brain of more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients and that an oral infection with P. gingivalis in animals results in brain infiltration and downstream hallmark Alzheimer’s pathologies, including Aβ42 production, tau hyperphosphorylation, microglial activation, and neurodegeneration. The company’s lead drug candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), is a first-in-class, orally administered, brain penetrant small molecule targeting P. gingivalis, which is upstream of neuronal death and Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Atuzaginstat blocks gingipains, protease virulence factors secreted by P. gingivalis, which are required for its survival and responsible for its toxicity. The GAIN Trial also includes a REPAIR sub-study of 233 patients targeting P. gingivalis – a keystone bacterium associated with periodontal disease – and measuring the efficacy of atuzaginstat on clinical endpoints of periodontal disease. Cortexyme’s innovative therapeutic approach continues to be supported by research from laboratories around the world published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Seite 1 von 3
Cortexyme Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cortexyme Presents New Data Demonstrating Evidence of P. Gingivalis Infection of the Central Nervous System in Alzheimer’s Disease at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced the presentation of new data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Moderna to Host Virtual R&D Day on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Herbert A. Allen Retires from Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Cortexyme to Present at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Cortexyme Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Cortexyme to Present at Canaccord Genuity' s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Cortexyme Presents Data Linking P. Gingivalis to Elevated Levels of Phospho-tau217 Reinforcing Evidence of Pathogen as Causative Agent of Alzheimer’s Disease at AAIC 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten