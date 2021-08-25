VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that the progress towards completion of the Feasibility Study for Macarthur’s high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project is continuing to build pace with a further site visit undertaken this week by its key consultants Stantec, at the Port of Esperance, to inspect the site and facilities.



Highlights Esperance Port visit conducted by Stantec engineers and consultants.





In February 2021, Macarthur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Southern Ports Authority which provides a pathway for agreeing a potential access and operating solution for the export of Macarthur’s high grade magnetite iron ore product via the Port of Esperance. (See TSX-V announcement: here).





Geotechnical drilling programme of works to support mine planning work continues at site.





Feasibility Study remains on track for delivery.





This week, the Company’s lead consultants (Stantec) visited the Port of Esperance to undertake a formal site visit. Stantec are advising the Company on the design of the non-process infrastructure requirements for the Company’s planned high grade magnetite project in Western Australia, including the design and construction requirements for new rail unloading infrastructure and associated supporting infrastructure such as a planned 300kt storage shed.

The site visit at the Port of Esperance in Western Australia (located approximately 500 km south of the Company’s high grade magnetite project at Lake Giles), was conducted under guidance by representatives of Southern Ports Authority. Macarthur management team representatives accompanied Stantec on the visit, which took in all relevant aspects of Esperance Port that will be necessary to support the engineering design works for on-port infrastructure that will also inform capital and operating cost outputs for the Feasibility Study.

The visit by the Stantec team to the Port of Esperance follows on from a detailed site visit that was completed by the Stantec team at Lake Giles last week (see 19 August 2021 announcement here). The previously announced geotechnical diamond core drill programme at Moonshine and Moonshine North is continuing to progress (see the 12 August 2021 announcement here).