Epazz’s StreamPay Technology to Revolutionize CBD Blockchain From Farmer to the Consumer as Smartcontracts for Greenheart CBD Token Price Up 600% Expected to Accelerate

Epazz StreamPay was started in 2018 as the first blockchain project the company is developing. The company launched the beta version of the app in 2020. Now the company is ready to launch the blockchain app with Greenheart CBD to manage loans on raw materials. Please visit streampay.io for more information on the service. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgM2ZxqKVz8

CHICAGO, IL., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today Greenheart CBD Limited in Ireland will be using Epazz StreamPay technology to manage their loans and payments. Greenheart CBD will lend money to hemp farmers. Hemp farmers will repay the loans with their hemp production. StreamPay will trace the raw materials from the hemp farms into the final goods. This level of traceability enables Greenheart to reduce fraud and provide detailed information on their CBD oil products. Consumers will be able to use a QR code on the back of the CBD oil bottle to see a picture of the farmer who grew the hemp.

StreamPay app is a solution for companies to monitor their supply chain for risk of fraud using blockchain smart contract technology to trace raw materials to finished goods. In this case the raw materials are the hemp plants and the finished good is the CBD oil in the retail store. Please visit https://www.streampay.io

StreamPay enables parties of a transaction to make policy decisions, and its smart contracts issue payments to suppliers when goods or services have been delivered, based on the terms of the smart contracts. The parties can pay in USD, Euros, or Cryptocurrencies, and the StreamPay wallet maintains the current local exchange rate. This provides users a worry-free payment experience that allows them to pay for small items without needing to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Epazz worked with Greenheart to help launch their IEO Token on their dex at www.greenheartcbd.io . Over the past week, the Greenheart token has increased by 600% as Greenheart gets closer to launching their mobile app by ZenaPay Wallet. Greenheart has over 6000 token holders and customers that could potentially use their mobile app.

“StreamPay is a great application for next generation farming. It is important during a breakout to find out which farmer produce the raw materials,” said Epazz CEO Shaun Passley.

