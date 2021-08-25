ManTech Wins $86 Million Contract with Department of Homeland Security USCIS for Intelligent Systems Engineering and Analytics

The scope of this five-year hybrid contract spans IT management oversight and an array of sophisticated solutions to build on and expand the capabilities of USCIS’s legacy SPEDI (Support for Platform Engineering and DevOps Engineering).

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, has been awarded an $86 million contract by the Department of Homeland Security to provide U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with advanced architecture and engineering (A&E) and analytic services.

“This initiative will deliver end-to-end IT transformation that meets current needs and ensures the flexibility to grow and evolve with the mission,” said Bryce Pippert, General Manager of ManTech’s Federal Civilian sector. “By developing and deploying intelligent platforms that put Analytics, Automation and AI, Intelligent Systems Engineering, and cloud engineering to work in the here and now, we are equipping our customers for the future.”

