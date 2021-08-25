checkAd

ManTech Wins $86 Million Contract with Department of Homeland Security USCIS for Intelligent Systems Engineering and Analytics

25.08.2021, 14:00   

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, has been awarded an $86 million contract by the Department of Homeland Security to provide U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with advanced architecture and engineering (A&E) and analytic services.

The scope of this five-year hybrid contract spans IT management oversight and an array of sophisticated solutions to build on and expand the capabilities of USCIS’s legacy SPEDI (Support for Platform Engineering and DevOps Engineering).

“This initiative will deliver end-to-end IT transformation that meets current needs and ensures the flexibility to grow and evolve with the mission,” said Bryce Pippert, General Manager of ManTech’s Federal Civilian sector. “By developing and deploying intelligent platforms that put Analytics, Automation and AI, Intelligent Systems Engineering, and cloud engineering to work in the here and now, we are equipping our customers for the future.”

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford
ManTech
Executive Director, External Communications
(M) 571.446.7550
James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/365bb933-e6fe-46e9 ....





