Mycotopia Therapies Signs Agreement With Havn Life Sciences For Purchase of Psilocybin SPP

Both companies to follow necessary protocols to allow for export of naturally-derived psilocybin from Canada and import into the US

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TPIA) (the “Company”), a company focused on psychedelic therapies, announced today it has entered into a Psilocybin Supply Agreement with Havn Life Sciences (CSE: HAVN) (OTC Pink: HAVLF). The terms of the agreement call for Havn Life Sciences to supply Mycotopia Therapies with naturally-derived psilocybin. Under the terms of the agreement, Mycotopia Therapies is classified as a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for unmet needs.



Mycotopia Therapies intends to build a distribution channel to supply naturally-derived psilocybe spp compounds, in accordance with al federal laws and local protocols, to universities, researchers and companies. Building out this psychedelic supply chain puts Mycotopia Therapies in an excellent position to be one of the first to market, as markets begin to open up around the globe. The agreement will also blaze a pathway for Mycotopia Therapies to secure further supply agreements with companies seeking high-quality and naturally derived psilocybin.

Data Bridge Market Research forecasts that the global psychedelics market will grow from $2.077B in 2019 to $6.859B by 2027 which represents a threefold increase in just 7 years. Psilocybin, the primary psychoactive ingredients in “magic mushrooms,” is the most widely-researched psychedelic substance today due to its minimal toxicity, non-addictive nature, as well as its ability to generate new neural pathways that allow different regions of the brain to communicate in new and more effective ways. Psilocybin is considered a Schedule 1 substance by the federal government and is considered illegal to produce, sell, possess or consume without special government authorization. Several U.S. states have passed legislation calling for research around psychedelic molecules, while several other states have bills in congress that could enact additional measures around psychedelic legalization.