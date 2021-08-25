checkAd

Aequus Strengthens Clinical Experience in Stargardt Disease with Pediatric Ophthalmology Expertise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus”) a speciality pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Robert K. Koenekoop MD, MSc, PhD, FRCS(C), FARVO has joined as a medical and clinical consultant to Aequus on inherited retinal diseases, and specifically to support Aequus’ collaboration announced July 17, 2021 with reVision Therapeutics, Inc. for the product REV-0100, a potential therapy for Stargardt disease. 

Dr. Koenekoop is a Pediatric Ophthalmologist and Director of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Molecular Biology of Blindness at the Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH). He also holds positions as Professor of Paediatric Surgery, Human Genetics and Adult Ophthalmology at McGill University and Director of the Laboratory for Retinal Genetics and Therapeutics, and Chief of Paediatric Ophthalmology at MCH Glen site. 

Dr. Koenekoop brings over 25 years of national and international basic and clinical research expertise in ophthalmology, in both children and adults. With Dr. Koenekoop’s expert background and medical practice in Canada for inherited retinal diseases, his valuable insights will help the REV-0100 programme move forward.

“Stargardt macular dystrophy and all the other inherited retinal degenerations were deemed untreatable by the discoverers of these diseases and many generations of clinical teachers and researchers in this field,” said Dr. Koenekoop. “It is very exciting after all these years of seeing patients’ vision decline, that now for the first time we are seeing stabilization and even improvements in vision with some of the experimental agents. I am thrilled that Aequus has made this decision to collaborate on studying REV-0100 safety and efficacy in patients”. 

REV-0100 is a potential therapy for patients with Stargardt disease that is designed to bind and clear a toxic lipid called lipofuscin. Accumulation of lipofuscin in Stargardt disease leads to cell death and retinal degeneration. REV-0100 has the potential to reduce lipofuscin levels in the retina. There are no other known products in development that remove accumulated lipofuscin through this mechanism of action and no other approved treatment for Stargardt disease. 

