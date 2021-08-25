Strategic Investment by Fortescue and Lind Partners Closed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement” or “Financing”) and raised gross proceeds of approximately Cdn $1,100,000 with two subscribers.

A total of 8,800,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) were sold at a price of Cdn$0.125 to raise gross proceeds of Cdn $1,100,000. The Shares are subject to a statutory 4 month and one day hold period. The proceeds of the Private Placement are to be used to advance the Cañariaco Project as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

“Funding from the private placement will continue to unlock value for shareholders as we are now well financed to complete an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) which will better define opportunities with potential to lower initial capital expenditures, operational costs and enhance our environmental, social and governance practices as recently identified by Ausenco. The funds will also allow us to further advance our permitting for drilling and our community work,” commented Joanne Freeze, CEO.

About The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners is an institutional fund manager and leading provider of growth capital to small and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind makes direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invests in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buys on market. Lind has completed more than 100 direct investments totaling over US$1 Billion in value and has been a flexible and supportive capital partner to investee companies since 2011. For more information, visit http://www.thelindpartners.com.

About Fortescue Metals Group

A proud West Australian company, Fortescue is a global leader in the iron ore industry, recognised for its culture, innovation and industry-leading development of world class infrastructure and mining assets in the Pilbara, Western Australia. Since Fortescue was established in 2003, Fortescue has discovered and developed major iron ore deposits, constructed some of the most globally significant mines and has grown to be one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore. Delivering consistent operational excellence, Fortescue’s integrated mining, rail, shipping and marketing teams work together to export 180-185 million tonnes of iron ore annually (FY22 guidance) and the Company’s commitment to technology and innovation ensures it remains one of the world’s lowest cost iron ore producers. Fortescue has an active global exploration program and through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries, is leading the global energy transition by developing a portfolio of large scale renewable energy and green hydrogen / ammonia projects. Fortescue has increased its interest in the Company from 18.9% to 19.9% with this Private Placement.