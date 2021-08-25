checkAd

Strategic Investment by Fortescue and Lind Partners Closed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement” or “Financing”) and raised gross proceeds of approximately Cdn $1,100,000 with two subscribers.

The Financing was subscribed for equally by Nascent Exploration Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (collectively “Fortescue”) and Lind Global Fund II, LP, an institutional investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, LLC (collectively "Lind"). 

A total of 8,800,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) were sold at a price of Cdn$0.125 to raise gross proceeds of Cdn $1,100,000. The Shares are subject to a statutory 4 month and one day hold period. The proceeds of the Private Placement are to be used to advance the Cañariaco Project as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

“Funding from the private placement will continue to unlock value for shareholders as we are now well financed to complete an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) which will better define opportunities with potential to lower initial capital expenditures, operational costs and enhance our environmental, social and governance practices as recently identified by Ausenco. The funds will also allow us to further advance our permitting for drilling and our community work,” commented Joanne Freeze, CEO.

About The Lind Partners
The Lind Partners is an institutional fund manager and leading provider of growth capital to small and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind makes direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invests in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buys on market. Lind has completed more than 100 direct investments totaling over US$1 Billion in value and has been a flexible and supportive capital partner to investee companies since 2011. For more information, visit http://www.thelindpartners.com.

About Fortescue Metals Group
A proud West Australian company, Fortescue is a global leader in the iron ore industry, recognised for its culture, innovation and industry-leading development of world class infrastructure and mining assets in the Pilbara, Western Australia. Since Fortescue was established in 2003, Fortescue has discovered and developed major iron ore deposits, constructed some of the most globally significant mines and has grown to be one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore. Delivering consistent operational excellence, Fortescue’s integrated mining, rail, shipping and marketing teams work together to export 180-185 million tonnes of iron ore annually (FY22 guidance) and the Company’s commitment to technology and innovation ensures it remains one of the world’s lowest cost iron ore producers. Fortescue has an active global exploration program and through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries, is leading the global energy transition by developing a portfolio of large scale renewable energy and green hydrogen / ammonia projects.   Fortescue has increased its interest in the Company from 18.9% to 19.9% with this Private Placement.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strategic Investment by Fortescue and Lind Partners Closed VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the non-brokered private placement (the “Private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands ...
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...