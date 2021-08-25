Tix Corporation and Tix4Tonight, LLC Voluntarily File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

In conjunction with its Chapter 11 cases, the Company seeks and intends to obtain Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) financing from any lenders that will serve to supplement the Company’s current cash position, enabling it to operate the business uninterrupted and continue to meet its financial obligations, including the timely payment of employee wages and benefits, lease payments, and other obligations, as well as administering its Chapter 11 cases.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (OTC: TIXC) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Tix4Tonight, LLC (collectively, the “Company”), announced today that it has filed voluntary petitions under Subchapter V of Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada.

The Company also announced today that in conjunction with the filing, it is pursuing a sale process under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code. To this end, the Company intends to market and sell its assets to the highest and/or best bidder through a Court-supervised auction and approval process.

After careful consideration of a range of alternatives, Tix Corporation’s Board of Directors concluded that the Chapter 11 process represents the best long-term solution for the Company to address its liquidity challenges and strengthen its operations. The Company appreciates the continued support of its customers and vendors during this process, and appreciates the dedication and loyalty of its talented employees, whose support is, and always will be, critical to the Company’s success and to the future of the Company.

The Board appointed Dan Scouler, an experienced director of Debtors in Chapter 11 cases as an additional director to assist the Company in the Chapter 11 process.

Rock Creek Advisors LLC is acting as financial advisory and restructuring advisors to the Company and Griffin Hamersky LLP is the Company's legal counsel.

For access to Court documents and other general information about the Chapter 11 cases, please visit: http://www.bmcgroup.com/tix .

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. Due to COVID-19, the Company suspended its operations in March 2020, which included the closure of its seven discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and its online ticket sales site, www.tix4tonight.com, which offered discount tickets for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. The Company recently reopened three of its stores and is currently operating daily.