Ann Zieser Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as Senior Technical Veterinarian

"We are incredibly excited to have Ann join the PetVivo team and provide her extensive veterinary expertise to further the vision of PetVivo and aid other vets in the treatment of companion animals.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Dr. Zieser brings a wealth of experience to our team as an expert in veterinary medicine and the therapeutic treatment of cats, dogs and horses."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that Ann Zieser, DVM has accepted a position with the Company as its new Senior Technical Veterinarian.

Dr. Zieser began her career as a companion animal practitioner at Middleton Veterinary Hospital (“MVH”) located outside Madison, Wisconsin. Thirty-one years later she continues to work at MVH treating companion dogs and cats performing diagnostics, internal medicine, radiology, surgery, dentistry to name just a few disciplines. Dr. Zieser has further contributed to the veterinary community as the secretary of the local Dane County Veterinary Medical Association. Following several different volunteer positions within the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. Zieser elevated her participation by accepting the role as President-Elect of the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association. Dr. Zieser has further climbed from local and state organized veterinary medicine into the national arena as the American Veterinary Medical Association alternate delegate and then delegate for the state of Wisconsin. Dr. Zieser has a degree in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from UW-Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.

“I am thrilled to join the PetVivo team and participate in the effort to introduce the therapeutic benefits of SPRYNG to companion animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other lameness afflictions,” said Dr. Zieser. “I am confident that SPRYNG will enhance the lives of companion animals, as well as their owners.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

