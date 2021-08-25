checkAd

CU NextGen Launches authID’s Identity Services to Credit Unions Nationwide

Transforms﻿ the way its credit unions recognize members—both digitally and in person

Denver, CO and Wilmington, DE, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial institutions look to strengthen and simplify identity verification and secure authentication, today, authID.ai (formerly Ipsidy) [Nasdaq:AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, announced that CU NextGen has integrated with its Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. CU NextGen is a CUSO dedicated to delivering leading-edge and customizable technology and support to more than 40 credit unions across the United States, ensuring deeper and lasting relationships with employees, members, and communities.

Through this new partnership, CU NextGen has begun roll-out of authID’s identity services with its first credit union with plans for further expansion to additional credit unions across the United States. CU NextGen is leveraging authID’s biometric identity authentication solution to transform the way its credit union clients recognize their members—both digitally and in-person, with similar, consistent experiences.

authID is committed to helping financial services companies combat identity fraud by knowing with biometric certainty who is transacting on their platform,” said Tom Thimot CEO of authID.ai. “authID’s solutions enable CU NextGen to deliver upon its promise of bringing the highest levels of identity assurance and providing frictionless experiences that now allow credit union members to verify identity whether in-branch or online with similar practices in either setting.”

CU NextGen selected the authID IDaaS platform to mitigate identity fraud and enhance the security of its credit unions’ banking platforms. The integration will enable CU NextGen to implement authID’s Proof to provide its credit unions with the basis of trusted identity for digital and in-person new customer onboarding events. Proof delivers seamless identity verification with quick, mobile identity document capture and tamper check, liveness confirmation and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the identity credential photo. Proof confirms the rightful owner of the document is present and applying for an account.

