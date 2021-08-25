Plato Gold Initiates Additional Sampling at the Good Hope Niobium Project

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) is pleased to announce it has cut an additional 2,267 m of core from its 2018 diamond drill program on the Good Hope Niobium Project, located 45 km northwest of Marathon, Ontario.



Logging and sampling of the core is currently underway. To date, 2,115 samples have been sent to the Actlabs facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario for niobium analysis. The remaining 199 samples from the final 2 holes (PGH-18-10 and -10A) will be submitted for analysis by August 25, 2021.