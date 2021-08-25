checkAd

Plato Gold Initiates Additional Sampling at the Good Hope Niobium Project

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) is pleased to announce it has cut an additional 2,267 m of core from its 2018 diamond drill program on the Good Hope Niobium Project, located 45 km northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

Logging and sampling of the core is currently underway. To date, 2,115 samples have been sent to the Actlabs facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario for niobium analysis. The remaining 199 samples from the final 2 holes (PGH-18-10 and -10A) will be submitted for analysis by August 25, 2021.

All holes intersected zones of massive carbonatite within a brecciated system consisting of variably fenitized (altered) alkaline rocks (syenite to alkali feldspar granite) intruded by carbonatite dykes and crosscutting carbonatite veins. The drilling encompassed an area of approximately 500 m by 500 m with all holes drilled in a northwesterly direction. The nine completed drill holes ranged in length from 372 m to 672 m, testing the area to a vertical depth of between 285 m and 580 m.

2018 DRILL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Plato Gold Corp Good Hope Project 2018 Drill Holes From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Interval
(m) 		Grade
(Nb %)
PGH-18-01 324 342.16 18.16 0.232
Incl  324 331.89 7.81 0.320
PGH-18-02 39.25 50.50 11.25 0.218
incl 39.25 44.00 4.74 0.334
PGH-18-03B 188.73 196.00 7.27 0.247
  218.86 223.30 4.44 0.381
PGH-18-04 527.22 551.25 24.03 0.279
Incl 537.75 551.25 13.50 0.363
PGH-18-06 371.34 402.67 31.33 0.262
Incl  381.85 390.84 8.99 0.402
PGH-18-07 573.14 586.42 13.28 0.300
PGH-18-08 376 380.24 4.24 0.201
PGH-18-09  446.17 459.65 13.48 0.179
PGH-18-10A 364.24 396.24 32.00 0.307
Incl 364.24 377.3 13.06 0.391

Assay highlights from previous work conducted on the property include up to 1.466% niobium (Nb2O5) and 11.52% phosphorus (P2O5) from sampling of the original surface pits in 2014 and up to 0.950% Nb2O5 and 6.20% P2O5 over 1.1 m in core sampling by Plato Gold during its initial diamond drilling program in 2018 (Giroux 2018). Other significant results from the 2018 program, which consisted of 5016 m of HQ diameter drilling in 10 holes, are provided in the table above.

