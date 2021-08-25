Household Incomes Continue to Recover from the Pandemic, Though Recent Rise in COVID-19 Cases Impacting Consumer Sentiment

The latest Consumer Pulse study includes a survey of 3,085 U.S. consumers conducted August 3-9, 2021. The percentage of consumers who say their income is currently negatively impacted by the pandemic has dropped to 30% from 38% in Q1 2021 and 32% in Q2 2021. However, possibly due to rising COVID-19 cases, households who expect or are unsure if their income will decrease due to the pandemic in the future rose to 56% from 50% in Q2.

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The percentage of consumers who reported their household income is negatively impacted by COVID-19 continued to decline, reaching 30% at the beginning of August. TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) newest Consumer Pulse study found that despite the improvement in income, unknowns about new COVID-19 variants are causing some shifts in consumer spending. In particular, the Millennial generation is facing the greatest challenges.

“It’s a positive sign to see continued improvement in household incomes, though it’s evident that the robust recovery observed the last few quarters has slowed in the late summer. This is likely due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases as new variants impact parts of the country,” said Charlie Wise, head of global research and consulting at TransUnion. “We have observed increased household incomes and credit market expansion throughout 2021 – both of which are positive signs for the economy. Hence, it will be important to monitor in the near-term if increased COVID-19 cases are a short-term blip or if they continue to grow for a longer period of time.”

Interest in Building Emergency Funds and Seeking Credit Online Growing

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases also has affected consumer spending behaviors, with more people shifting to online. Among the 30% who say they will increase their online purchases in the next three months, 78% claim it’s because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Americans are also working to ensure they have access to cash and credit. A greater share of consumers, 21% over Q2, report saving more in an emergency fund. Out of all generations, Millennials and Gen Z are the top two groups that believe it’s important to have access to credit to achieve their financial goals with around half of them planning to apply for credit or refinance a loan within the next year (Millennials at 54%; Gen Z at 43%).