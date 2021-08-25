checkAd

Household Incomes Continue to Recover from the Pandemic, Though Recent Rise in COVID-19 Cases Impacting Consumer Sentiment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse study explores the pandemic’s continued financial impact

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The percentage of consumers who reported their household income is negatively impacted by COVID-19 continued to decline, reaching 30% at the beginning of August. TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) newest Consumer Pulse study found that despite the improvement in income, unknowns about new COVID-19 variants are causing some shifts in consumer spending. In particular, the Millennial generation is facing the greatest challenges.

The latest Consumer Pulse study includes a survey of 3,085 U.S. consumers conducted August 3-9, 2021.
The percentage of consumers who say their income is currently negatively impacted by the pandemic has dropped to 30% from 38% in Q1 2021 and 32% in Q2 2021. However, possibly due to rising COVID-19 cases, households who expect or are unsure if their income will decrease due to the pandemic in the future rose to 56% from 50% in Q2.

“It’s a positive sign to see continued improvement in household incomes, though it’s evident that the robust recovery observed the last few quarters has slowed in the late summer. This is likely due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases as new variants impact parts of the country,” said Charlie Wise, head of global research and consulting at TransUnion. “We have observed increased household incomes and credit market expansion throughout 2021 – both of which are positive signs for the economy. Hence, it will be important to monitor in the near-term if increased COVID-19 cases are a short-term blip or if they continue to grow for a longer period of time.”

Interest in Building Emergency Funds and Seeking Credit Online Growing

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases also has affected consumer spending behaviors, with more people shifting to online. Among the 30% who say they will increase their online purchases in the next three months, 78% claim it’s because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Americans are also working to ensure they have access to cash and credit. A greater share of consumers, 21% over Q2, report saving more in an emergency fund. Out of all generations, Millennials and Gen Z are the top two groups that believe it’s important to have access to credit to achieve their financial goals with around half of them planning to apply for credit or refinance a loan within the next year (Millennials at 54%; Gen Z at 43%).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Household Incomes Continue to Recover from the Pandemic, Though Recent Rise in COVID-19 Cases Impacting Consumer Sentiment TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse study explores the pandemic’s continued financial impactCHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The percentage of consumers who reported their household income is negatively impacted by COVID-19 continued to decline, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands ...
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...