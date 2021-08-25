Quantum Materials Shareholder Update

Update regarding Trading Suspension and SEC Administrative Proceeding

On May 12, 2021, the SEC issued an Order of Suspension of Trading (the “Trading Suspension”) in the Company’s common stock due to a lack of current information as a result of the failure of the Company to file certain periodic reports under its reporting obligations with the SEC. The Trading Suspension commenced at 9:30am on May, 13 2021 and terminated at 11:59pm on May 26, 2021. The Trading Suspension resulted in the Company’s shares no longer being quoted or traded on the Pink Tier operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. At this time, no firm is making a market in the Company’s common stock on OTC Link, and the OTC Markets Group Inc. has discontinued the display of quotes on the OTC Markets site. The Company’s shares of common stock can now only be located and traded on the Expert Market, which is a private market to serve broker-dealer pricing and best execution needs in securities that are restricted from public quoting or trading.

In addition to the foregoing, on May 12, 2021, the SEC also issued an Order Instituting Administrative Proceedings to determine whether it was necessary to revoke the Company’s registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). Thereafter, the Company entered into an Offer of Settlement for the purpose of settlement of the proceedings initiated by the SEC. As a result, on July 21, 2021, the SEC issued and Order Making Findings and Revoking Registration of Securities Pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act, pursuant to which the registration of each class of the Company’s securities registered pursuant to Exchange Act Section 12 were revoked effective as of July 22, 2021.