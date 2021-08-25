checkAd

Quantum Materials Shareholder Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

San Marcos, TX, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Materials Corp (QTMM) (“Quantum” or the “Company”), a leading American nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot producer and product company, is issuing this release to provide shareholder and investors with information regarding the Company

We are pleased to share the company-wide progress, provide details regarding the SEC action, the plan to restore the company listing, and the steps in that process.

Update regarding Trading Suspension and SEC Administrative Proceeding

On May 12, 2021, the SEC issued an Order of Suspension of Trading (the “Trading Suspension”) in the Company’s common stock due to a lack of current information as a result of the failure of the Company to file certain periodic reports under its reporting obligations with the SEC. The Trading Suspension commenced at 9:30am on May, 13 2021 and terminated at 11:59pm on May 26, 2021. The Trading Suspension resulted in the Company’s shares no longer being quoted or traded on the Pink Tier operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. At this time, no firm is making a market in the Company’s common stock on OTC Link, and the OTC Markets Group Inc. has discontinued the display of quotes on the OTC Markets site. The Company’s shares of common stock can now only be located and traded on the Expert Market, which is a private market to serve broker-dealer pricing and best execution needs in securities that are restricted from public quoting or trading.

In addition to the foregoing, on May 12, 2021, the SEC also issued an Order Instituting Administrative Proceedings to determine whether it was necessary to revoke the Company’s registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). Thereafter, the Company entered into an Offer of Settlement for the purpose of settlement of the proceedings initiated by the SEC. As a result, on July 21, 2021, the SEC issued and Order Making Findings and Revoking Registration of Securities Pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act, pursuant to which the registration of each class of the Company’s securities registered pursuant to Exchange Act Section 12 were revoked effective as of July 22, 2021.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum Materials Shareholder Update San Marcos, TX, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quantum Materials Corp (QTMM) (“Quantum” or the “Company”), a leading American nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot producer and product company, is issuing this release to provide shareholder …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands ...
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...