Atos Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

Paris, France, August 25, 2021 – Atos announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Atos has successfully met AWS’s requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.

AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Atos as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets to earn the distinction of Level 1 MSSP.

This new status complements Atos’ position as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program. AWS is an Atos OneCloud partner, Atos’ unique initiative which brings together its comprehensive cloud capabilities into one powerful offering and puts cloud security at the very core of its approach.

Over the years, Atos has demonstrated extensive experience in providing consulting, professional and managed services at scale to many AWS customers. Atos maintains over 4,000 AWS accreditations, supporting customers in cloud transformation projects worldwide. In cloud security, Atos delivers professional services and managed services on vulnerability management, cloud platform security, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security and application security.

