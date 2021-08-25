checkAd

Sunrun Launches Innovative Education Program to Upskill America’s Workforce for Green Careers

Sunrun’s PowerU benefits program will provide employees fully-funded education opportunities, including a first-of-its-kind electrician apprenticeship program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today launched PowerU, a new fully-funded employee education and upskilling program designed to train and develop its workforce for the rapidly growing clean energy industry.

Through PowerU, Sunrun will nurture the next generation of green careers and professionals. The solar industry is currently on a trajectory to reach 400,000 jobs by 2030, but more than 900,000 skilled workers will be needed to reach President Joe Biden’s 2035 clean energy target. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the solar installer will be the third fastest-growing job in America over the next decade.

Sunrun has partnered with Guild Education, the leading education and upskilling platform, to help meet this demand and connect employees to opportunities for advancement by providing access to 150+ fully-funded and flexible education and upskilling programs. These programs include: bachelor’s and master’s degrees in areas such as sustainability management, electrical engineering, information technology, and environmental science; professional development and graduate certificates in areas such as sales leadership, solar installation, supply chain management, and data science; English language classes; high school completion courses; and a first-of-its kind employer-sponsored electrician apprenticeship program.

The custom-built electrician apprenticeship program was designed to provide employees with a clear career pathway to become certified electricians — a designation often required for solar and home battery installers. The program builds on Sunrun’s existing commitment to accelerate talent acquisition and strengthen workforce development to meet rising industry demand and build a strong and diverse workforce.

“Sunrun’s new PowerU benefits program aims to empower thousands of Sunrunners to forge stable careers and prosperous futures,” said Sejal Patel Daswani, Sunrun Chief Human Resources Officer. “By launching PowerU and expanding solar workforce development, Sunrun’s PowerU will proudly lead the industry to meet ever-increasing demand for skilled clean energy professionals.”

