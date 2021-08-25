checkAd

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in Four September Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Office Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will be participating in the following virtual investor events in September:

  • Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The company will be participating in meetings only; interested investors are encouraged to contact their Barclays salesperson for availability.
  • Cowen Health, Wellness, & Beauty Summit – Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 11:20 am ET. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded. The Company will also be meeting with investors; please contact Cowen sales for availability.
  • Lake Street Capital BIG5 Conference – Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The conference format is meetings only; interested investors are encouraged to contact their Lake Street Capital salesperson for availability.
  • Roth Webinar – Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 am ET. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their Roth Capital Partners salesperson for availability.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener, Wholesome, Swerve, Pure Via, Equal and Canderel. With food playing a central role in people’s health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands’ innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information on how we “Open a World of Goodness,” please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts:
Whole Earth Brands
312-840-5001
investor@wholeearthbrands.com

ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com





