WaBa Grill Selects Mobivity’s SMS Marketing Platform to Drive Guest Engagement and Increase Visit Frequency and Spend

Mobivity’s SmartMessage with Patented Redemption Technology Will Expand Growing Quick Service Restaurant’s Digital Engagement with Customers

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced that WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, has selected Mobivity SmartMessage to help extend its digital marketing program and connect with more guests. The brand-wide text message marketing program will be rolled out to all of WaBa Grill’s nearly 200 stores nationwide.

“We invest heavily in data-driven digital marketing and see the addition of SMS to WaBa Grills’ marketing technology stack as a critical channel for engaging with guests who might not be enrolled in our loyalty program and driving new customers into other digital program and channels,” said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing and Information Officer of WaBa Grill. “Mobivity’s ability to provide accurate attribution without a time-consuming POS system integration means we can stand up the program in under 90 days and reach more customers via mobile.”

WaBa Grill selected Mobivity SmartMessage in part for the platform’s unique capability to tie every text offer and message to an in-store transaction, which enables precise calculation of return on marketing spend. This capability is embedded in Mobivity's patented Trusted Redemption technology, allowing brick and mortar brands to accurately accept and track coupon redemptions at the point of sale (POS) without requiring POS system integration. Built-in capabilities for capturing date, time, location and offer in real-time enables a seamless guest experience while providing accurate promotion attribution and preventing coupon fraud and abuse.

“We are thrilled to work with one of America’s top-performing restaurant chains to help the brand maintain the digital marketing lead that has helped propel it to success amid a time of great uncertainty,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “WaBa Grill recognizes the value of building first-party data through an owned media channel that allows for connecting frequently with guests via timely messages and promotions, and that has been proven to drive guest frequency and spend by 23% on average.”

Mobivity SmartMessage with patented redemption technology is a part of Mobivity’s highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate wide and at the local franchise level.

To learn more about how Mobivity can put the power of messaging to work for QSR and multi-unit franchise brands, visit mobivity.com/messaging or call (877) 282-7660.

About WaBa Grill
WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa's famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

