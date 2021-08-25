Parkit to Acquire $13,250,000 Ottawa Property

Acquisition of Ottawa Property Parkit has entered into an asset purchase agreement, with an arms length vendor (the “ Vendor ”), pursuant to which Parkit has agreed to acquire a property in Ottawa, Ontario (the “ Property ”) for an aggregate purchase price of $13,250,000, subject to customary adjustments (the “ Acquisition ”). It is anticipated that the Acquisition will be completed on or before October 15, 2021. The Property is approximately 75,000 square feet of multi-tenanted light industrial space on approximately 4 acres of land. The Property is consistent with our philosophy of focusing on specific geographies.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. (“ Parkit ”) ( PKT-TSXV ) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire a class A industrial property in Ottawa.

Steven Scott, the Chair of Parkit, stated, “The Acquisition adds another urban industrial property with strong cash flows in the growing Ottawa market.”

Purchase Price and Payment

The purchase of the Property for $13,250,000, subject to standard adjustments, will be satisfied through funds on hand.

Conditions Precedent to the Acquisition

The obligations of Parkit to complete the Acquisition is subject to conditions including, but ‎not limited to: satisfactory due diligence and satisfactory environmental site assessment reports. The ‎obligations of both Parkit and the Vendor to complete the closing of the Acquisition are ‎subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Other Information

There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No new insiders will be created, nor will any change of control occur, as a result of the ‎Acquisition.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ (“GTA+”), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: PKT).

