HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Supply Psilocybin for Mycotopia Therapies

Headquartered in Florida, Mycotopia Therapies uses psilocybin to treat people dealing with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, PTSD, ADHD, autism, and addictions. Their approach is technology-focused, data-driven, and utilizes medical-based solutions as part of their therapies. They aim to help individuals heal and reclaim their life, and endeavor to guide individuals through a journey of healing. In addition to their work around psychedelic therapies, they're also exploring the different ways in which psychedelics can be ingested for treatment through inhalers, vaporizers, topical methods, tinctures, ingestible capsules, and edibles.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, recently signed an agreement to supply naturally-derived psilocybin to Mycotopia Therapies (OTC: TPIA) for their psychedelic therapies.

"HAVN Life and Mycotopia Therapies are a natural fit as partners; both companies share a research-based approach to psilocybin and a deep dedication to bettering human health," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "This new partnership advances our efforts to supply safe, quality controlled psilocybin medicine to researchers and patients around the globe. We're thrilled our partner Hypha Wellness was able to introduce us to Mycotopia Therapies and facilitate a successful agreement."

The psilocybin provided to Mycotopia Therapies will come from HAVN Labs' Jamaican facility, where it works directly with Hypha Wellness to produce regulated medical psilocybin. The partnership between HAVN Life and Hypha Wellness was finalized in March 2021 and allows HAVN to optimize and refine their distribution and efficiency.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.